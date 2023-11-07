The Inspiration Behind Peter Gabriel's Don't Give Up

Peter Gabriel told The Quietus that a song's potential impact isn't something that can be considered in the writing process. But in the years since its release, fans have let him know just how much "Don't Give Up" has meant to them. "A number of people have written to me and said they didn't commit suicide because they had that song on repeat or whatever," he said. And there have been a few celebrity listeners who've publicly spoken about its influence on them.

One of these high-profile fans is Sir Elton John, who credited "Don't Give Up" with helping him to quit drugs and alcohol. Interviewed for the BBC program "The Kate Bush Story: Running Up That Hill" (via the Irish Examiner), John said of the song: "This was one record that saved my life." He singled out the lyrics sung by Bush — "Rest your head / You worry too much / It's going to be all right / When times get rough you can fall back on us / Don't give up" — as speaking the most to him at that period in his life.

Matthew Perry had a comparable relationship with "Don't Give Up." While promoting his memoir on "Q with Tom Power," he was asked what the book's soundtrack would be, and he immediately named Gabriel's song. "It's saying 'Don't give up,'" he said. "I mean come on, how am I not going to like that?" He wrote "Don't give up" while signing copies of his memoir, and the song was played at his funeral (per American Songwriter).

