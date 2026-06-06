This Week In 1975 Had A Top 5 Unlike Anything Before Or Since

A seven-day period in late September 1975 goes down in pop chart history for having the single most varied Top 5 on record. The 1970s were an explosively creative and disparate time for mainstream music. There seemed to be something for everyone, and everyone seemed to be buying a lot of records. So many genres and sub-genres enjoyed peak moments in the '70s, including singer-songwriter confessional rock, soft rock, power pop, reggae, punk, disco, new wave, hard rock, arena rock, heavy metal, funk, and country. The main, all-encompassing chart of the era was Billboard's Hot 100, and that variety and breadth were well-represented throughout its many positions.

But nowhere did it get more dizzyingly envelope-pushing than at the Top 5 of the Hot 100 in Billboard's September 20, 1975 issue. All five songs are completely unlike each other, and everything else that could be heard on the radio at that time. It's both a time capsule of 1975, with its songs that define rock history, and proof for an argument that the '70s is music's best decade ever.