5 Hits From The Monkees That Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush

The Monkees burst upon the scene with its debut single, 1966's "Last Train to Clarksville," a Beatles-inspired tune from the songwriting duo of Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart. After Hart misheard the fadeout on the Beatles' "Paperback Writer," he constructed a song about a desperate plea from one lover to another.

"'Cause I'm leaving in the morning / And I must see you again," sings Micky Dolenz at the start of the second verse, before adding, "We'll have one more night together / 'Til the morning brings my train and I must go." For those in love during those turbulent times, it captured both the excitement of youth and the wild, rash bounds one does for those first crushes. The song clearly struck a nerve with the kids of the day, too, as it went to No. 1 in November '66, just two months after the TV show "The Monkees" debuted.

"Last Train to Clarksville" may also resonate with boomers who fell in love during the Vietnam War. The line "And I don't know if I'm ever coming home" led some to suspect that the song's narrator is a soldier being deployed (plus, there's a U.S. Army base in Clarksville, Tennessee, though Hart was inspired by Clarksdale, Arizona, before changing the name). Dolenz stands by the song's hidden meaning, saying on Instagram in 2024 that the song was a "subtle commentary on the Vietnam War."