5 Classic Songs That Will Remind Boomers Of Their First Best Friend

While there are no doubt more songs about romantic relationships, there are also plenty about friendship. Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) grew up with countless cuts celebrating the loyalty, kindness, and unconditional support that exists between true pals. And to this day, certain classic songs from the '60s, '70s, and early to mid '80s continue to transport them back to simpler times spent with their first best friend. The songs can be like a warm hug, reminding you that true friendship is unconditional, life-long, and perhaps just an easy, long-delayed phone call away.

Throw on Bill Withers' "Lean On Me" or Dionne Warwick and Friends' "That's What Friends Are For," and hear declarations of support and shoulders to cry on. On the Beach Boys' "Friends," you hear an aching, nostalgic portrait of lifelong friendship, while Jefferson Airplane's "My Best Friend" tells us that a best friend frees your mind. And then there's Andrew Gold's "Thank You for Being a Friend," a pitch-perfect late '70s pop ode to lifelong loyalty. Heartwarming and unafraid to be sentimental, these classics remind boomers of the special people who were always there for them.

In assembling this list, we included songs spanning from the '60s to the '80s, when many boomers were in their teens and 20s. We also sought classics across pop, rock, and R&B genres, reflecting this era's musical diversity and innovation. But most of all, if you're a boomer, they're guaranteed to make you think of your first best friend: the one at your side as you found your way in the world.