Bob Dylan Wrote This Classic In 1973 — 17 Years Later, A Hard Rock Cover Brought It Back To Life

In July 1973, Bob Dylan released "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" as a single from his first film soundtrack for Sam Peckinpah's gritty Western, "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid." Then in 1990, Guns N' Roses transformed the tune into something else completely, creating a '90s rock song that sounds even cooler today than it did when it was released.

Dylan had written the tune for a scene in the film when a lawman played by Slim Pickens is mortally wounded by Billy the Kid (Kris Kristofferson) and his gang. With only two verses and a chorus that repeats the phrase "Knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door," the short song is a haunting ballad about mortality. It became one of Dylan's classics — which we'd trade the world to hear again for the first time – and an international hit. In the U.S., it went to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, Dylan's fifth-highest charting single of all time.

Some 17 years later, Guns N' Roses turned the song into an arena rock anthem with a soaring guitar solo by Slash, sound effects, and a spoken word interlude. The band's version was also featured on the soundtrack of "Days of Thunder," a 1990 Tom Cruise film about car racing. When Guns N' Roses released its cover as a single in 1992, it reached No. 18 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.