5 Covers Of '90s Shoegaze Songs As Dreamy As The Originals

In need of a nap? Shoegaze is here, especially shoegaze at its unequivocal 1990s heights, when bands like My Bloody Valentine (MBV), Slowdive, Lush, Chapterhouse, etc., defined the genre. No matter how brief that shoegaze peak, full of songs we'd trade the world to hear again for the first time, its songs meander onwards in the form of covers, many of which are just as dreamy as their originals.

But how exactly will we choose the dreamiest of the dreamy, when practically each and every shoegaze song sounds like floating on a flotilla of fuzz and clouds? First off all, no matter how many bands have covered certain stand-out shoegaze tracks, like MBV's "Only Shallow," there are far less shoegaze covers in existence than, say, covers of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," right? We've got a small pool to choose from, so we've got to stick with songs we can actually find and analyze. Plus, we're favoring songs that aren't just simple copy-paste jobs, but retain some unique flair while also capturing the musical qualities that made the original so dreamy. Finally, we're going to stick with the best covers, even if it means repeating the same original artist.

On that note, My Bloody Valentine comes up again and again in realms of all things shoegaze, especially their 1991, genre-defining masterwork, "Loveless." We've got three covers of songs from this album (one of which is on a whole album cover), plus two songs from a band that's forged a mighty second career for itself, Slowdive.