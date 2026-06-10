5 Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their Wildest Nights

Elders used to party hardy. Boomers come from the Summer of Love generation, after all. That means psychedelics, birth control, and house parties, as many boomers recall with fondness. All it takes is one refrain from a beloved song from days past to take them back to those wildest of nights.

That's our main criterion for choosing such songs, right there. An elegiac masterpiece like Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now" exudes beauty, but it's not going to make the kids jump up and lose their minds and guzzle cups of whatever boomers drank from before red Solo cups existed (actually, those have been around since the '70s). No, we're talking about straight-up bangers that'll give boomers party flashbacks to those stereotypically core pillars of young adulthood: alcohol, partying, and sex. We're also targeting the formative years of all boomers, born 1946 to 1964, which includes early boomers and Generation Jonesers. All genres are on the table, too.

Predictably, we've got top songs from party bands Kiss and AC/DC, the latter of whom overlap a bit with Gen X but still put out music when the youngest of boomers were young adults. We've also got a couple of well-treaded, but spot-on disco songs, and even the ultimate rock 'n' roll track from none other than the Beatles.