5 Disco Songs That Transport Boomers Right Back To Their First Dance Club Moment

All it takes is a few notes from the most recognizable songs from the disco era, and boomers are spirited back to their first visit to the club. Disco DNA was percolating through the musical genome long before it became a full-blown phenomenon, but the hipsters of the day came to appreciate what it offered at their own pace. This meant early adopters found their place on the dance floor with earlier tunes than some of the latecomers, which presented a dynamic range of disco songs that flipped the switch and got their respective parties started. Put them all together, and you have a suite of disco hits that gave boomers a danceable soundtrack all their own.

We had a blast shuffling through the disco jukebox to round up five songs we think give boomers a rowdy reminiscence of their earliest experiences with the '70s dance scene. Prototypes like "The Hustle" by Van McCoy got the party started, while thumpers like "You Should Be Dancing" by the Bee Gees and "Don't Leave Me This Way" by Thelma Houston kept the good times rolling. By the time Donna Summer dropped "I Feel Love" on the world and Gloria Gaynor set turntables sizzling with "I Will Survive," the sparkle was already starting to fade from the disco ball. Despite the messed-up history of disco, rhythm-addicted boomers got in while the getting was good and made lasting memories that can be reignited with a thoughtful playlist and a polyester leisure suit.