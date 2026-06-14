5 Songs That Prove 1976 Belonged To Musicians Over 40

Mainstream music of the 1970s was so varied that anyone who had a good enough song could feasibly ratchet up the pop chart, but 1976 experienced something of a movement in which singers over the age of 40 notched some of the biggest hits of their careers. By the middle of the artistically freewheeling, progressive, and populist '70s, the Hot 100 routinely featured a mishmash of all kinds of styles and genres as performed by musicians of numerous demographics. While the pop chart seems to be usually populated by youthful artists who make music for other young people, in 1976, many of the year's biggest hits were recorded and released by performers well into adulthood.

In what was truly a banner year for middle-aged pop stars, 1976 proved hospitable to artists who were a bit older than the usual ilk who wrote and sang songs about mature themes or which skewed toward an older audience. Here are the songs that prove the hottest thing in music in 1976 was being over the age of 40.