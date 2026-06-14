Paul McCartney Wrote This Pop Classic Overnight — In 1970, Badfinger Made It A Top 10 Hit

Of course, Paul McCartney is known as a legendary songwriter, for both his work with the Beatles and in his later career, and is responsible for many hit songs — but his "Come and Get It," which is now a pop classic, ended up becoming an iconic hit for Badfinger.

Using the same setup as the "Abbey Road" recording sessions, Badfinger recorded the song under McCartney's guidance, and with little creative control. As McCartney said in "The Beatles: Anthology," "I said to Badfinger: 'OK, it's got to be exactly like this demo,' because it had a great feeling on it. They actually wanted to put their own variations on, but I said, 'No, this really is the right way.'" McCartney's vision would seem to be well-reasoned, since when "Come and Get It" was released in 1970, it found quick chart success, peaking at No. 7 and remaining on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks through the spring.

The song became one of Badfinger's biggest ever hits on the charts, only superceded by "Day After Day," which peaked at No. 4 two years later. The song would also be prominently featured in the film "The Magic Christian," which starred Ringo Starr, and for which the song had originally been intended.