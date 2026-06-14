5 Songs That Prove 1984 Was The Decade's Best Year For Noise Rock

"Noise rock" is a bad term, but it's still better than "pigf***," wielded by journalist Robert Christgau to mock the intentionally messy, grating, abrasive sound of bands like Sonic Youth. Joke's on you, Robert. Noise rock, a label which encompasses sonic characteristics rather than musical forms, is the precise type of late '60s-birthed punk and hardcore-adjacent scene to flip you the bird. The scene reached its peak with key 1984 songs that prove it was the decade's best year.

There's a whole array of standout albums spread across the '80s (mostly early to mid) that act as noise rock tentpoles, like 1981's "Loud" from 1/2 Japanese, 1983's untitled live recording from Big Black, Flipper's 1982 debut, "Album Generic Flipper," and so forth. But these are only the most cited acts, as noise rock is, by definition, non-mainstream, underground, and full of bootlegs, one-off performances, and random cassette recordings. 1984 saw both lesser and better-known noise rock acts reach peak vitality, right in the middle of the scene's development. Nineties grunge and later '00s, noise-influenced acts like the Dillinger Escape Plan saw noise elements go semi-mainstream and change form.

Our choices for songs from 1984 demonstrate the brash energy and creative breadth of the noise rock scene at that point. This includes tracks from comical noise rock standard-bearers, Butthole Surfers, as well as the exact opposite, deathly dirges of Swans. We've also got a bootleg-like live recording from Sonic Youth, experimental work from Sun Girl Sun, and a sonically engulfing track from Flipper's "Gone Fishin'."