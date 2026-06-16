10 Essential Folk Rock Songs For Any Soul-Searching Road Trip
In an increasingly fast-paced, frenetic world, there's little wonder that a good, long road trip can sound so refreshing. Whatever your reason for hitting the road, you'll need a soundtrack, and chances are, you'll be in a reflective mood that has you digging deep into your past, present, and future. What better genre for such a state than folk rock?
With a common focus on poetic lyrics, storytelling, and musicality, not to mention its often slower pace, folk rock is perfectly suited for a good road trip where you're ready to deeply think about things with little distraction. It is still rock, though, so expect more of an edge than your standard folk song and an embrace of more modern instruments like the electric guitar. While crafting your playlist, consider the following artists, who have established themselves and their tracks as essentials of the subgenre, from Bob Dylan to Joni Mitchell and more.
Both Sides, Now — Joni Mitchell
For the ultimate in wistful self-reflection, you can do no better than folk rock legend Joni Mitchell and her standout track, "Both Sides, Now." Written in 1967 when she was barely into her 20s, the song carries the kind of beautifully melancholy maturity that will easily have you looking both backward and forward in time. Ironically for such a deeply metaphorical song, Mitchell was influenced by seeing literal clouds from a plane window. Combined with her in-flight reading — "Henderson the Rain King," by Saul Bellow — she was inspired to write the track then and there.
Fire and Rain — James Taylor
James Taylor may be easy listening, but he's got real folk rock roots, not to mention a deeply emotional history behind his hit, "Fire and Rain" (don't forget his other, more unappreciated tracks, too). The song deals with Taylor's own experiences with substance misuse, loss, mental health, and his ability to persist through it all. While we hope you're not dealing with such heavy times as Taylor once did, anyone can benefit from listening to his beautiful response to these life events.
Blowin' in the Wind — Bob Dylan
When it comes to the king of folk rock, it's hard to pick just one song. But for some real soul-searching spanning the personal to broadly cultural, consider Bob Dylan's foundational "Blowin' in the Wind." Recorded back in 1962, Dylan once protested that the track was not a protest song, though many have interpreted its real meaning as such since, especially in light of its release during the Civil Rights Movement. Whether you use this song as an opportunity for broader reflection or keep things personal, its lyrics (for instance, "How many seas must a white dove sail before she sleeps in the sand?") will give you much to consider.
Heart of Gold — Neil Young
"Heart of Gold" may not be a favorite of its singer, but Neil Young's 1972 No. 1 hit is still worth a turn in your introspective road trip playlist. Plus, it made Bob Dylan jealous, as it sounded so much like the folk singer that he said it bothered him whenever he caught it on the radio. Perhaps you, too, are searching for Young's metaphorical heart of gold, be it expressed through another person or your own ideals.
The Weight — The Band
The Band's 1968 song, "The Weight," is a complicated piece, to say the least. The song has an introspective focus on what it means to carry a burden and how someone might get themselves into such a tricky, even morally confusing situation. There's a deeper societal meaning here, especially if you feel like spending a few miles musing on exactly what it means to be a good person nowadays and just how much weight one is supposed to bear. Or, if that's a bit too heavy, metaphorically speaking, you can also enjoy the gospel and soul-inspired tune on its musical merits alone.
Into the Mystic — Van Morrison
Okay, you can simply take Van Morrison's "Into the Mystic" as a song about sailing about on a boat, but that's not why you're on this road trip, are you? With lyrics like "Let your soul and spirit fly / Into the mystic," it's easy to take this tune a step further and consider its wider spiritual implications of travel, transformation, and return. Of course, we'll let you decide for yourself the meaning of lines like Van Morrison's promise to "be coming home."
California Dreamin' — The Mamas & the Papas
Like so many folk rock songs, you could just let "California Dreamin'" play and vibe to its haunting tune. There's a flute solo that works pretty well here (weirdly enough for a pop hit) and, of course, the lush four-part harmony of the Mamas & the Papas. But where's the fun in that? Okay, it was originally inspired by group member and California resident Michelle Phillips' disappointment with a drab New York winter. Yet it also stands as a metaphor for the dreams of something sunnier, more cheerful, and promising waiting for you in a land free of foreboding storm clouds.
Sundown — Gordon Lightfoot
Introspection doesn't always have to be gentle. Perhaps a road trip also presents an opportunity to reflect on less-than-admirable personality traits, be they your own or someone else's. For that segment of your journey, turn on Gordon Lightfoot's "Sundown," which speaks to an intensely jealous, even obsessive relationship he had with infamous groupie and song muse Cathy Smith. It's not something to emulate, but the track has a driving tune, great guitar licks, Lightfoot's smooth voice, and is honest enough that it can hold up a mirror to something in your life requiring candid scrutiny.
Turn! Turn! Turn! — The Byrds
When moving through life, the occasional periods of waiting can be agonizing. However, a proper road trip will often teach you that good things take time. If you need another reminder, the Byrds' version of "Turn! Turn! Turn!" will do so in tuneful fashion. It's often used nowadays to recall the 1960s, whether it's in service of nostalgia or noting the tumultuous events of the decade. Originally written by Pete Seeger, it references both Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and the musical trends of that era while reminding listeners that everything has its season — even the most painful and beautiful things.
Teach Your Children — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
You don't have to be a literal parent for "Teach Your Children" to really land. With that said, songwriter Graham Nash was indeed inspired by his own father, as well as an art exhibit that juxtaposed World War II imagery with a Diane Arbus photograph of a child. Ultimately, besides nailing the meaning of life along with other 1970s songs, this Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young track presents a folk-tinged opportunity to think about your own background and where you're going. In light of the sweeping cultural, spiritual, and interpersonal changes that so often characterize the shifts between generations, this is especially important.