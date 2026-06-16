10 Essential Folk Rock Songs For Any Soul-Searching Road Trip

In an increasingly fast-paced, frenetic world, there's little wonder that a good, long road trip can sound so refreshing. Whatever your reason for hitting the road, you'll need a soundtrack, and chances are, you'll be in a reflective mood that has you digging deep into your past, present, and future. What better genre for such a state than folk rock?

With a common focus on poetic lyrics, storytelling, and musicality, not to mention its often slower pace, folk rock is perfectly suited for a good road trip where you're ready to deeply think about things with little distraction. It is still rock, though, so expect more of an edge than your standard folk song and an embrace of more modern instruments like the electric guitar. While crafting your playlist, consider the following artists, who have established themselves and their tracks as essentials of the subgenre, from Bob Dylan to Joni Mitchell and more.