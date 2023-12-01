The Most Underappreciated James Taylor Songs

James Taylor's eponymous 1968 debut album features many songs that fans adore to this day, such as "Carolina In My Mind" and "Something In The Way She Moves." One song that has been forgotten to time is "Knocking 'Round The Zoo," a bouncy blues track that was instrumental to Taylor's career. It was included in the demo that convinced then-Beatle Paul McCartney and producer Peter Asher to sign him onto Apple Records, making him one of the label's first artists.

The song's playful lyrics are a metaphor recalling Taylor's nine-month stint under psychiatric observation at Boston's McLean Hospital. The artist was admitted after a bout with depression during his senior year of high school. Among many coded references, Taylor speaks of "bars on all the windows" and says "the keeper's trying to cool me," both of which could describe a zoo as well as a ward cell.

Despite the dark subject matter, the song's instrumentation is remarkably upbeat and a progenitor of the sound Taylor would pursue in later albums. Mental health awareness might be a major topic nowadays, but Taylor had the gumption to explore it before he became a household name.