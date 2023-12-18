Groupies Who Had Famous Songs Written About Them

First things first: The term "groupie" is kind of a loaded one, and it means different things to different people. When The Guardian took a look at what the term had meant in the 1970s and did mean in 2018, they found that even those who lived through the scene had very different opinions on the matter — and sometimes, they existed alongside each other, in the same person. Motley Crue and Guns 'n Roses groupie Roxana Shirazi said that she had gone into it knowing who she was and what she wanted ... and that just happened to be members of the band.

At the same time, though, she says: "It's never possible to have full agency [as a groupie]. From the outset, the power structure is not equal. They're famous, and unless you're famous yourself, you're not on the same plane." Similarly, Lori Mattix — the underage lover to both David Bowie and Jimmy Page — admitted that even though "I'd felt like I'd won the lottery," it wasn't a life she'd wish on anyone.

Others have spoken about being too young, too star-struck, and too uncertain to have had any say in the matter. Some avoid the term "groupie" altogether, saying that the music wouldn't exist without them in the role of the muse. Who's right? Is everyone right, depending on the circumstance? Perhaps: So let's talk about some songs that might not exist, if it weren't for the inspiration of the groupie.