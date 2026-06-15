Not Kokomo: 5 Beach Boys Songs To Whisk You Off To A Sun-Drenched Summer Escape

Many artists have songs that have come to be perennial summertime classics. The Kinks' "Sunny Afternoon," The Lovin' Spoonful's "Summer in the City," the list goes on. But there are few acts whose entire discographies have come to be so closely associated with sun, sea, and sand quite like the Beach Boys, and as these five tracks show, the '60s rock icons can still provide the ultimate summer vacation soundtrack.

Starting their career in the early part of the decade as part of the surf rock movement, the Beach Boys soon proved to be one of the most forward thinking bands of the era, on a par with the Beatles in terms of pushing the bounds of popular music, especially in the studio. But as these five tracks show, the California sun was a common source of inspiration throughout the band's career.

For this article, we have attempted to avoid the obvious hits — like "Kokomo," "I Get Around," and so on — in favor of other tracks that are still worth including on your summertime playlist. Okay, maybe we've included one semi-obvious one, but it fits the bill perfectly. Here's to the long, hot days of summer that The Beach Boys capture oh-so-well.