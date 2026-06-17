Riffs That Still Rip: Led Zeppelin's Candy Store Rock & Other Classics Released 50 Years Ago This Week

Welcome to the first edition of Riffs That Still Rip, a biweekly column where we unearth some absolute classics that deserve a modern spin.

In the third week of June 1976, new songs appeared that would go on to help define the classic rock canon — and still rock today. Summer was starting, and established acts like Rod Stewart and Led Zeppelin unveiled their latest envelope-pushing masterpieces, and newer bands such as AC/DC and Blondie were also making waves at the start of legendary careers. These tunes have been around for so long that it's tough to imagine a time when they were just the latest new songs hitting the radio or competing for attention at record stores. Almost immediately, they were well on their way to becoming classics of then-emerging sub-genres like hard rock, new wave, folk rock, and arena rock.

Between June 14 and 20, 1976, songs that would go on to be hit singles, important tracks, or radio staples were just gracing the public's ears for the first time — and how lucky were those first listeners? Here are a few songs, some enduring and some that have needlessly slipped into semi-obscurity, that were getting attention 50 years ago this week and which should be popped onto your turntable (or 8-track player) pronto.