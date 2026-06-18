What Is The Lifespan Of Guitar Strings?

Who doesn't love the shimmering zing of newly strung guitar strings? You'd hear the difference even if you never played. Old strings stretch out, get worn, accumulate dirt and oil, and eventually sound dead. But how often should you change guitar strings? What exactly is the lifespan of a single set? The real answer is just as complicated as asking how long an entire acoustic guitar lasts: It depends.

There are many, many factors involved in determining how long a set of strings lasts, not the least of which is string type. In general, nylon is more durable over time and more resistant to humidity, but is limited to classical guitars, not acoustic guitars, which are non-interchangeable guitar types with different bodies and string tension requirements. Bronze strings go with acoustic guitars and nickel or steel with electric, and bronze strings can lose their luster fairly quickly. Then there's coated versus non-coated, the former of which lasts longer but is missing the crisp sparkle of new strings.

In general, any string can die in mere weeks with greater use and exposure to the elements (humidity, heat, light, etc.). A semi-frequent, gig-playing guitarist may have to change strings every week, while a touring professional musician should change their strings every show. But even if your guitar just sits around in a case all day and is rarely played, it should still be changed once or twice a year. And don't think you can store strings indefinitely — they can rust even in a supposedly airtight bag.