In 1972, Cat Stevens Released What Might Be His Most Head-Over-Heels Love Song

Cat Stevens wrote and recorded a number of excellent songs of all varieties over his long, successful career, ranging from folk and rock 'n' roll to pop and even religious music, but a love song released in 1972 is among his most straightforward romantic tunes, and is absolutely worth revisiting. The talented singer and songwriter, also later known as Yusuf Islam, was off to a hot start in the early '70s, releasing many of his most well known tracks in the two years prior — including 1970's "Wild World" and "Father And Son." 1972 also boasted one of Stevens' biggest hits, with "Morning Has Broken" rising all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the first half of the year.

Stevens' discography is full of a number of deep cut tunes that only true fans know, and in turn, "Can't Keep It In," this underrated song from 1972, has remained as one of his best love songs to date. It was a single and standout track on the album "Catch Bull At Four," released in September. Immediately catching is the early '70s folk rock sound, similar sonically to that of a Joni Mitchell's "Help Me" or Steely Dan's "Dirty Work," and though it did not achieve any major chart success, Stevens certainly crafted a memorable anthem of head over heels love.