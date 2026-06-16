Rockers Who Became Mega-Successful Off Their First Single Ever

All it took for some hugely successful rock stars to set out on the path to legendary status was one single — and their very first one, at that. A release that resonated with the public and became the first of many big hits. Most all rock bands and singers pay their dues and hone their sound through years of shows at increasingly larger venues as they develop their songwriting skills. It's still more common than not to commercially release some material out into the world and have it either go unnoticed or totally flop. It's rather rare for a rocker to experience virtual overnight stardom with a debut single that lands near the top of the pop chart.

In the 1970s, it was clear from the jump that certain rock bands and rock-adjacent musicians were destined for greatness. These are the classic rock acts who managed to churn out a debut single that would become one of their biggest hits ever and a precursor of massive things to come. From Boston to Jackson Browne, here are five of them.