Beloved College Hits From The '70s That Never Hit No. 1

College students of the 1970s were blessed with some of the most enduring rock music of all time. In fact, many of the songs released back in the day remain radio classics even now and amass hundreds of millions of listens on streaming platforms. Indeed, these tunes have maintained a hugely loyal following for more than half a century at this point and firmly established themselves as some of the most popular rock songs of all time. Yet in a surprising number of cases, they failed to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While one reason for these songs' continued popularity is undoubtedly nostalgia, these are tracks of boundless quality. As well as being earworms and boasting epic musicianship, these rockers have stayed in the popular imagination largely because they connected with college-age listeners in a way few other '70s rock hits have. Here are five such tracks.