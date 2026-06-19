Johnny Cash's Spin On This Story-Song Fell Flat — In 1978, Kenny Rogers Took It To No. 1

"The Gambler" is one of those songs that proves 1978 was the best year of Kenny Rogers' career, although it only became a chart-topping hit after a version by another country legend, Johnny Cash, failed to take off. In 1976, Cash enjoyed a country No. 1 with "One Piece at a Time," a novelty song about a charming rogue who slowly builds a Cadillac after stealing every part from the assembly line where he works. Looking to repeat the success of that track, he agreed to record "The Gambler," a story song by a little-known and aspiring Nashville tunesmith about a card sharp recalling his exploits to a stranger on a train. He imparts broad life lessons learned along the way, notably that "you got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em / know when to walk away / and know when to run."

Cash didn't much care for "The Gambler," and that attitude comes out in his performance on the track: He sings in a dispirited manner, treating what could be a whimsical song as a dour and serious folk song. That take on "The Gambler" didn't catch on commercially, leaving Kenny Rogers, king of soft rock for boomers, to give it a go. Thereafter, "The Gambler" became one of his biggest smashes and signature songs.