Johnny Cash's Spin On This Story-Song Fell Flat — In 1978, Kenny Rogers Took It To No. 1
"The Gambler" is one of those songs that proves 1978 was the best year of Kenny Rogers' career, although it only became a chart-topping hit after a version by another country legend, Johnny Cash, failed to take off. In 1976, Cash enjoyed a country No. 1 with "One Piece at a Time," a novelty song about a charming rogue who slowly builds a Cadillac after stealing every part from the assembly line where he works. Looking to repeat the success of that track, he agreed to record "The Gambler," a story song by a little-known and aspiring Nashville tunesmith about a card sharp recalling his exploits to a stranger on a train. He imparts broad life lessons learned along the way, notably that "you got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em / know when to walk away / and know when to run."
Cash didn't much care for "The Gambler," and that attitude comes out in his performance on the track: He sings in a dispirited manner, treating what could be a whimsical song as a dour and serious folk song. That take on "The Gambler" didn't catch on commercially, leaving Kenny Rogers, king of soft rock for boomers, to give it a go. Thereafter, "The Gambler" became one of his biggest smashes and signature songs.
Kenny Rogers bet on The Gambler after Johnny Cash blew his hand
Before "The Gambler" was recorded by multiple country stars in the late 1970s, it was a piece composed on spec by Nashville computer worker and aspiring songwriter Don Schlitz. Bobby Bare was the first to record it, for his 1978 LP "Bare," and after it didn't garner much attention, Kenny Rogers hit the studio for a cover. Rogers was in the midst of a hot streak, moving over to pop and adult contemporary radio with country hits like "Lucille" and "Daytime Friends." His interpretation of "The Gambler" came across as playful and mischievous as well as a little wise.
Still, producer Larry Butler urged Johnny Cash to include it on his album "Gone Girl," which he was also in charge of recording. Unfortunately, the dark side of Johnny Cash surfaced. The singer repeatedly interrupted the recording of "The Gambler" to partake in drugs and also fought with Butler about the quality of the song. Cash's result was so disagreeable that Butler recommended Rogers' label release that version as the single.
"Gone Girl" flopped, but Rogers' "The Gambler" was huge, reaching No. 16 on the pop chart, No. 3 on the adult contemporary list, and No. 1 in country. Nominated for record of the year at the Grammys and winning the award for best male country vocal performance, "The Gambler" lived on as a series of five TV movies starring Rogers.