How To Keep An Electric Guitar In Good Condition

So you've decided to play the guitar, huh? Or have returned to it after a spell and forgotten not only the main riff from "Layla" but how to keep it in good condition. In a general sense, caring for an electric guitar is only marginally different from caring for any other guitar: Don't set it on fire, treat it like a trampoline, leave it out collecting dust, give it to the dog as a chew toy, or smash it against a brick wall. All common sense stuff. Also, there's regular maintenance.

Electric guitar maintenance is fairly straightforward, with a couple of quirks specific to the whole electric thing. First off: When you're not using it, you should store your guitar in a case, not on a stand. This will shield the instrument from accidental collisions, humidity, light, dust, and other destructive and/or corrosive guitar killers — except skin oil, that is. For that, you've got to wipe down the strings, fretboard, and body (especially where your arm laid on it) after playing. Use a proper guitar-only cloth and cleaner, not paper towels and multipurpose spray or other generic cleaners. If you're going to ship the guitar somewhere or not play for a long time, detune the strings to release pressure on the neck.

And since dust and moisture are the nemeses of circuit boards, electric guitar owners have got to be especially careful of them. Fiddle with the dials to loosen hidden grit, and use a compressed air can to (carefully) blow your guitar clean.