What Is The Best Electric Guitar For Beginners?

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Sometimes it's hard to remember what a "beginner" guitarist really faces. Before all the intimidating tutorials and complicated music theory, one question must be answered: What electric guitar should you buy? This choice might annoy some guitar snobs, but a simple, standard S-style or SG guitar will do just fine.

An S-style guitar is what we've all seen tons of generation-defining guitarists play decade after decade, including Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and his Black Strat, the most expensive guitar to ever sell at auction ($14.5 million). "Strat" means Stratocaster, as in Fender, the world's most recognizable guitar company. It's responsible for popularizing the now-typical S-shaped body that has a cutaway on either side of the fretboard to allow guitarists to more easily reach higher frets. An SG guitar, meanwhile, is a solid-body guitar with a single cutaway on the bottom. It's a very classic look, and Gibson Les Paul Tributes are its best representatives. A Fender Strat Squire goes as low as $200 (you can even buy one from Amazon), while a Gibson Les Paul Tribute hovers at around $350.

But before going further: Electric guitar beginners need to focus on fun, not drowning in a deluge of details. They need to bash out the power chords for "Brain Stew" by Green Day, not fret about economizing their alternate picking patterns. This is the focus, no matter the guitar — the instrument is just the facilitator. If you want something fancy after you've committed to practicing, then go for it, and keep your OG beater as a backup.