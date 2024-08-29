The Tragedy Of Mariah Carey Explained

Mariah Carey has made a lot of people happy for a very long time. The self-proclaimed "elusive chanteuse," the erstwhile Mimi, a woman who missed so many classes in high school in pursuit of a singing career that she was nicknamed Mirage (now the name of her entertainment company), Carey is objectively one of the most successful musicians of all time. Singing with an unreal range and blending pop, soul, dance, balladry, and hip-hop, Carey has taken 19 songs to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1990, more than any other solo artist in history. One of those is the perennial, joyful holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas is You." Carey's brand is feeling good. And yet, the road to the top and keeping such a vaunted place in music hasn't been easy.

Not only was being a pop star in the '90s a dark reality, Carey's life has been fraught with pain, struggle, trauma, violence, toxic relationships, self-doubt, illness, and death. Here's a look into the tragic side of the life of Mariah Carey.

The following article includes allegations of child abuse and domestic abuse.