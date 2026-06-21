This Might Not Be Cat Stevens' Most Popular Song, But It's Nearly Perfect In Every Way

Cat Stevens may be acclaimed as one of the finest lyricists of his generation, but "How Can I Tell You" begins with him telling his lover that he is so in love he finds himself tongue-tied. "I love you, but I can't think of right words to say / And I long to tell you that I'm always thinking of you / I'm always thinking of you, but my words just blow away," his narrator admits.

But there is a sting in the tail of "How Can I Tell You." As the lyrics soon make clear, the narrator's love interest is absent. Nevertheless, the narrator remains dedicated to the person they long for: "Wherever I am, girl, I'm always walking with you / I'm always walking with you, but I look and you're not there."

Bare and minimalistic in terms of structure, the instrumental tastefully builds toward the end of the track with the introduction of subtle strings and rich backing vocals provided by singer Linda Lewis, and by the time the song delicately comes to its end, the four and a half minutes have just flown by. Sadly, the song hasn't remained a mainstay of Stevens' concert set lists in recent years, but footage from the year it was released reveals its power in a live setting. A true hidden gem.