5 '70s Rock Songs With The Energy Of One Wild High School Party

As sophisticated as rock 'n' roll got in the 1970s, it never strayed too far from its roots in teenage rebellion and freedom. As '60s icons like the Rolling Stones (and their fans) grew older and graduated, a new class of musicians showed up to pull the fire alarm, smoke in the bathroom, and cut class. They made rock songs that both soundtracked high school parties and captured their wild energy: stone-cold classics rinsed in the vibes and emotions of being young and cutting loose. And some party anthems from that decade are extra special; blasted from the speakers of unsuspecting out-of-town parents then, they trigger serious party flashbacks now.

Few songs scream with more excitement about being free from school and lame rules than Alice Cooper's "School's Out" and the Runaways' "Cherry Bomb." In different ways and for distinct sets, J. Geils Band's "(Ain't Nothing But a) House Party" and the Ramones' "Rockaway Beach" celebrate getting wild on teenagers' own terms. And for secondary students across the pond in England, Sweet's "Teenage Rampage" dresses up the fight for the right to party in glitter and glam rock.

No doubt, we've missed some ripping songs. In making this list, we tried to reflect the broad range of rock styles across the '70s. What we can say is that five decades on, these tunes sound as young as ever; they refuse to grow up and listen to teachers, parents, or principals. Transporting younger boomers to their first high school party, these tracks are ready to cut loose.