5 Golden Oldies That Take Boomers Back To Their First Date

Lesley Gore's greatest claim to fame is "You Don't Own Me," one of a handful of '60s pop songs that presented their singers as independent actors, not just participants in the pairing off and breaking up that produced much of the storylines of the era's songs. That doesn't mean that Gore was above cranking out high-quality bubblegum like "Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows" and the two-song saga "It's My Party" and "Judy's Turn to Cry." They've all got their merits, but the vengeful, triumphant "Judy's Turn to Cry" stands out as one of the most tonally unusual in the '60s catalog.

"It's My Party" sets up the breakup between the singer and her boyfriend Johnny (at the singer's own party, no less!) But by "Judy's Turn to Cry," she's turned the tables on Judy, manipulating matters so that the faithless Johnny slugs another guy in a fit of jealousy, leading him and the singer to reconcile. (Judy, girl, find less messy people to hang out with.) It's easy to imagine a couple cuddling up to this radio hit, promising they'll never, no never, break up like that.

In a last bit of mild irony, Gore didn't get the guy after all — she didn't want him. At the time of her 2015 death, she'd been with her female partner for 33 years.