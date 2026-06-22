What Is The Lifespan Of An Electric Guitar?

One-part shapely wood block, one-part nickel-plated or stainless steel strings, and one-part circuits and wires: These are the things that rock god dreams are made of. But before you plan on becoming the next David Gilmour and having your Black Strat auctioned for $14.5 million — the most expensive guitar auction ever — just focus on keeping your guitar alive. Electric guitar bodies can last decades with proper care, but the electrical components are another matter.

First off, solid-body electric guitars are way sturdier than hollow-body acoustic guitars, though the latter can still survive hundreds of years under optimal conditions (like in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston). You've got to shield your guitar from humidity, dust, light, and heat, all of which will eat away at the instrument. But even if you engage in regular guitar maintenance and keep your guitar stowed safely in a case (not on a stand) to protect against collisions as well as the elements, electric guitars have pickups, wires, circuit boards, jacks, and more to worry about. These electrical components mean you can plug your guitar into amps, pedals, computers, etc., but they also make the guitar extra vulnerable. An electric guitar can still work after a hundred years or more with enough TLC, but if its sensitive electronics fail, it's basically inaudible and useless.

Bottom line: Electric guitars require work to keep them in good condition, just like a car, laptop, or anything else. Each cleaning and string change will prolong the life of your electric guitar that much more.