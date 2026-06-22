This 1978 Disco Smash Energized A Generation — 18 Years Later, A Deadpan Cover Made It Cool Again

The right cover of a song can change the way you'll hear it forever. In the '90s, there was no better example than when Cake released their cover of "I Will Survive," the signature song by Gloria Gaynor.

If you were glued to rock radio at the time, you may have wondered how exactly this happened. Gaynor's 1979 original is a lush empowerment song and an era-defining disco anthem. You'd never expect to hear it with a shuffling tempo, a very different kind of vocal delivery, and — who could forget? — a mariachi-style trumpet solo. But that's exactly what "I Will Survive" became under Cake's guidance, proving that it was a pretty cool song, no matter who was singing it.

This tale of two versions is the story of a singer and songwriters who wouldn't give up, and a band who rarely followed the rules. Gaynor might have appreciated what Cake did to her song a little more, too ... if it weren't for one tiny change they made in their version.