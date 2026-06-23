Years After Their Famous Duet, A Tom Petty Hit Became Stevie Nicks' Lifeline

Stevie Nicks has never been shy about professing her adoration for Tom Petty and his music. She even stanned Petty so much that she befriended him and convinced him to give her the song "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," which in 1981, became her biggest hit without Fleetwood Mac. Given Nicks' admiration of Petty's work, it makes sense that when she was at her lowest, one of his songs inspired her to keep fighting for herself.

The situation was drug rehab, the song was "I Won't Back Down," and the year was 1994. Though it had been more than a decade since their collaboration on "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," Nicks once said, "Tom Petty's songs are like a great book that you revisit when you need help. His songs make me better," per Billboard. She was referring to her 47-day stint in rehab after becoming addicted to Klonopin for eight years with the help of an indulgent doctor, who started prescribing the tranquilizer, ironically, to help her recover from a years-long cocaine addiction. Nicks felt that during those eight years, her work suffered, as the effects of the medication left her unable to write songs.

But as she worked to recover, she listened to some of Petty's catalog, including "I Won't Back Down" off of his 1989 release, "Full Moon Fever." It's not hard to understand how lyrics like, "I'll stand my ground / Won't be turned around / And I'll keep this world from draggin' me down / Gonna stand my ground / And I won't back down" could inspire a person during a difficult time in life.