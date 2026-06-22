5 John Denver Songs That Capture The Free Spirit Of A Cross-Country Road Trip

There are few artists with music as fitting for the open road as John Denver. With a cross-country trip before you — the wide fields and tall mountains of the American landscape ahead — Denver's free-spirited music is the perfect soundtrack. And these five songs best bring alive the beauty of everything you'll speed by on the road. Denver's music kept this Americana, country, and folk style throughout his lengthy career — most of his hits came during the 1970s, specifically from 1969 to 1975, when the songs of this list were released.

The perfect road trip music is nostalgic in nature but also uplifting despite any heavier emotions. These tunes always capture that simple feeling of looking out the window into a great known or unknown land. Denver's lyrics bring out the joys and other feelings of the road, as much of his music embodies the traditional wanderer. Yet it's his reedy voice that really drives this message home — it's the perfect sonic paintbrush to the span of the Americas. In this list, we'll look back through the heights of John Denver's career to five songs that best embody the free spirit of a road trip, from the obvious hits to the lesser-known gems.