5 John Denver Songs That Prove 1974 Was The Best Year Of His Career

John Denver's career had many high points, but there's no doubt that the catalog he released across 1974 was the best he had to offer in any single year. Denver, whose real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., was an iconic proponent of a new-age Americana lifestyle across his career, which peaked in the '70s but lived on beyond. He blended country and folk music into a style that could grip wide audiences with songs like the iconic "Take Me Home, Country Roads," which appealed to fans of all types and even became the anthem of Oktoberfest in Germany. 1971, the year in which this iconic track was released, was certainly one of Denver's best as a musician, but it wasn't the strongest he had.

A short time later, 1974 balanced chart-topping hits with high-quality deep cuts in what became, without a doubt, the best year of his career. The No. 1 hits "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" and "Annie's Song" are two of Denver's highest-profile tracks of the year, but it's the depth of the rest of these five songs that sets the year apart. In this list, we'll head back to 1974 to remember just how great these songs were.