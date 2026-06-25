5 Stevie Nicks Breakup Songs Besides Silver Springs That Fans Don't Talk About Enough
When it comes to songs about heartbreak, Stevie Nicks' fan-favorite "Silver Springs" has come to prominence as a masterful example of this very specific craft, but that's not the only Nicks-penned song describing the end of a relationship, nor is it the only one worthy of attention. To music fans, Stevie Nicks is a lot of things — musician, songwriter, even a quasi-mystical high priestess of rock 'n' roll. She is also a dramatic figure par excellence in the annals of rock history, given not only her talent as a lyricist and vocalist, but also the many ups and downs of her career. There were the many years with Fleetwood Mac, of course, and the longstanding relationship drama with guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham that's marked both their careers.
All of that is to say that Nicks also has a reputation as a writer of really excellent, oftentimes heartrending breakup songs. Over the course of her more than 50 years in the music business, she's written quite a few that range from reflective and melancholy, such as "Storms," to defiant and even triumphant, as exemplified in "Wild Heart." As much as we love "Silver Springs," the truth is that fans ought to be talking about some of these standout breakup songs from Nicks' oeuvre, too.
Storms
The relationship between Nicks and Buckingham wasn't the only inter-band relationship that caused trouble for Fleetwood Mac. Shortly after the release of "Rumours," Nicks also took up with drummer Mick Fleetwood. Only, Fleetwood had just remarried Jenny Boyd, and their union crumbled in part because of the affair. Nicks later expressed regret for her role in this painful situation, which comes through in "Storms."
Nicks' musical reflection on the affair appeared on the LP "Tusk" — a Fleetwood Mac album title that Nicks loathed – and like so many of her songs, "Storms" is a complex and highly internal, emotional journey. The lines express her feelings of abandonment, yet she wonders, "Did I ever really care that much? / Is there anything left to say?" She concludes that the problem was with her. "I'd like to leave you with something warm," she sings, "But never have I been a blue calm sea / I have always been a storm."
Fleetwood later began a relationship with a close friend of Nicks, bringing even more personal upset to the equation when they neglected to directly tell Nicks. In the liner notes for a 2015 remaster of "Tusk," Nicks baldly states that she got what was coming to her: "It could not have been worse. Payback is a b***h. Bad karma all around. Here's that song in a nutshell: Don't break up other people's marriages. It will never work and will haunt you for the rest of your miserable days."
Gold and Braid
Though "Gold and Braid" is a Nicks solo song from the '80s, it's inextricably tied to her early time performing with Fleetwood Mac. It again focuses on the turbulent relationship between Nicks and Buckingham, particularly as he watched her perform onstage during the upswing of their Fleetwood Mac success. Nicks told Billboard magazine that, from her perspective, it was also "about Lindsey wanting more from me in our relationship. But wanting to know everything about someone, which goes hand in hand with being in love, was never something I've ever wanted to share with anybody."
The title references Nicks' hair, but, of course, there's more to it than that when it comes to a Stevie Nicks-penned song. "Gold and Braid" is also more obliquely about how that hair could represent a kind of veil between her and Buckingham, and Nicks' unwillingness to totally give herself over to the relationship. There's also gendered tension here, as Nicks has claimed that Buckingham objected to her more sensual stage persona — or maybe more so to the increased levels of attention she was getting.
Even if you're skeptical about the "he said, she said" nature of so much of this pair's statements about one another, it's easy to see how "Gold and Braid" can also be about control and about what a partner may want for you, contrasted against how you truly are or want to be. Confronted with a situation like that, who wouldn't want to break away?
Wild Heart
In 1983, Nicks told interviewer Jim Ladd that "The song the 'Wild Heart' is kind of an abstract song." Yet, in the same interview, she also said that it referenced her relationship with — no points for guessing here — Lindsey Buckingham, explaining that "... some of the love that I probably search for always, was what I needed when Lindsey and I were in love. You know, that's when I needed to know it was all right. That's when nobody told me."
Clearly, there's plenty of room here to read "Wild Heart" as a breakup song, with the lyrics repeatedly embodying the recklessness of the singer, who simply cannot be held to one person. There's also its directive to shift blame onto the singer's wildness rather than Nicks herself. Blame for what, exactly? Nicks has said that she prefers to leave that open to interpretation, but again come lines like "Just one more chip off an already broken heart / I think the heart broke long ago / That's when I needed you."
It's sure got the kind of energy of a person who's left a romantic partner in the dust, and perhaps doesn't feel so bad about it. Whether it's in the form of the studio track, released as the third single from 1983's "The Wild Heart" album, or the much-shared impromptu 1981 performance that Nicks put on while prepping for a Rolling Stone photo shoot, it's a striking track that can just maybe lighten the load of someone else's breakup.
I Don't Want to Know
The Fleetwood Mac song, "I Don't Want to Know," has a story that begins before Nicks and Buckingham joined the group, when they were performing as the Buckingham-Nicks duo. After Nicks wrote the song, the two kept it in their pocket for years until it came time to record "Rumours." Nicks was championing "Silver Springs," but the other members of Fleetwood Mac were unconvinced. Without consulting Nicks, they decided to bump the relatively long "Silver Springs" and replace it with the more compact "I Don't Want to Know." The Fleetwood Mac version was even initially recorded without Nicks, as Buckingham knew the song well and provided the first round of lead vocals.
Learning of the change, Nicks was tremendously upset to the point of a screaming argument with Mick Fleetwood – despite the fact that the band members might have hoped the switch to a song she'd written would mollify Nicks. She finally, if begrudgingly, consented to record the song.
"I Don't Want to Know" is oddly lively, considering its content, with bright guitar and a driving beat. Yet, the lyrics make it unmistakable that the singer is upset about a withered relationship. "I don't want to stand between you and love, honey / I just want you to feel fine," go the resigned lyrics. At least by the '90s, even Nicks had to complement it. "I happen to really like that song, and I love singing that song with Lindsey," she said (via Far Out).
Fall From Grace
When the members of "Rumours"-era Fleetwood Mac got back together in 1997, even dedicated fans might have held their breath. Would the old turbulence return? There were some dramatic moments, like the 1997 concert "The Dance," in which the group's rendition of "Silver Springs" has Nicks leveraging a blistering stare at Buckingham. A second result of that reunion was another breakup song, "Fall From Grace," released on Nicks' 2001 solo album, "Trouble in Shangri-La."
In a 2009 interview with radio host Larry Flick (via Stevie Nicks Info), Nicks revealed its focus on Buckingham. "I don't want to be angry with him now. But he knows how to get to me, absolutely," she said. "It basically says, as angry as I am at you, I'm only really trying to help you." She also told Wall of Sound (via The Nicks Fix), "'Fall From Grace' is really about Fleetwood Mac onstage ... It's a very grand thing. It's nothing like your solo career."
It's hard to deny that the anger and turmoil in the song sure sound like a breakup happened. "Why am I always so intense?" Nicks sings. "Well it's not enough that you depend on me," she later continues. "And it's not enough that you say you love me / It's not enough to just save face / Because sometimes / You just fall from grace." Indeed, Nicks and Buckingham continued their head-butting, feuding in 2018, around the time Buckingham was kicked out of Fleetwood Mac. However, there's always room for change, as the two began talking again in 2025.