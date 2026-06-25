5 Stevie Nicks Breakup Songs Besides Silver Springs That Fans Don't Talk About Enough

Though "Gold and Braid" is a Nicks solo song from the '80s, it's inextricably tied to her early time performing with Fleetwood Mac. It again focuses on the turbulent relationship between Nicks and Buckingham, particularly as he watched her perform onstage during the upswing of their Fleetwood Mac success. Nicks told Billboard magazine that, from her perspective, it was also "about Lindsey wanting more from me in our relationship. But wanting to know everything about someone, which goes hand in hand with being in love, was never something I've ever wanted to share with anybody."

The title references Nicks' hair, but, of course, there's more to it than that when it comes to a Stevie Nicks-penned song. "Gold and Braid" is also more obliquely about how that hair could represent a kind of veil between her and Buckingham, and Nicks' unwillingness to totally give herself over to the relationship. There's also gendered tension here, as Nicks has claimed that Buckingham objected to her more sensual stage persona — or maybe more so to the increased levels of attention she was getting.

Even if you're skeptical about the "he said, she said" nature of so much of this pair's statements about one another, it's easy to see how "Gold and Braid" can also be about control and about what a partner may want for you, contrasted against how you truly are or want to be. Confronted with a situation like that, who wouldn't want to break away?