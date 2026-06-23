5 ABBA Songs That Prove 1976 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

One of the most successful and widely known musical acts of all time, ABBA delighted the world with their catchy pop and disco throughout the 1970s and beyond, and they reached their commercial and cultural peak in 1976. Having only emerged from Sweden in 1974 with "Waterloo," the greatest song in the history of Eurovision, ABBA quickly made good on that track's promise of frothy music with a wide appeal that was also ambitious and genre-bending. Musicians and songwriters Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, and main vocalists Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, also constituted two married (then divorced) couples, but these bandmate romances helped shape rock history. While ABBA has often been written off as a disposable disco act, the group demonstrated mastery at all kinds of musical styles.

ABBA truly showed what it was capable of in 1976. That's the year they recorded or released some of their biggest and most beloved songs, the ones that have endured and show off their versatility. Here are five ABBA songs that made 1976 their best year ever.