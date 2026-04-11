These Bandmate Romances Shaped Rock History

Having quit high school to pursue a career in entertainment in Los Angeles, Cher encountered Sonny Bono at a 1962 party and then moved into his apartment next door to hers because she was broke. The relationship progressed from roommates to romance, and in 1964, when both were working on the fringes of the recording business, they held an unofficial wedding (not getting hitched for real until 1969).

The duo act known as Sonny & Cher debuted in 1965, and shortly thereafter, the couple's No. 1 hit "I Got You Babe" became an iconic '60s love song that went gold. Nine more Top 40 hits followed, as did "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" variety program, but by the mid-70's their relationship had become strained. In 1975, Bono and Cher completed their divorce.

By that point, Cher had launched a successful, chart-topping solo career and had moved on romantically. Quickly, too, as on June 30, 1975, soon after Cher's divorce from Bone, she married Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band. The marriage came close to lasting only nine days, as that's how long it took for Cher to move to legally end it over Allman's substance misuse issues, though they managed to work their differences out and later had a child together. The marriage lasted long enough to result in a collaborative LP, "Two the Hard Way," which was credited as "Allman and Woman," but didn't even make the U.S. album chart.