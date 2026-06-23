5 Rod Stewart Songs That Prove 1971 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Rod Stewart's career is long, storied, and successful, but the songs he recorded and released in 1971 strongly suggest that he peaked relatively early on, in that very year. Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in rock, Stewart's raspy and emotionally hefty style carried with it a respect and love for both folk music and American R&B. Unbothered by a strange urban legend, Stewart became one of the biggest and best rock stars of the 1970s after kicking off the decade with a boisterous and near-perfect 1971. As the years went on, Stewart frequently adopted new formats, but he never quite went away, dipping into disco, synth-pop, and traditional standards. It was all a far cry from 1971, when Stewart was at the top of his game with his creative and commercial breakthrough LP "Every Picture Tells a Story" and his work with the rock band the Faces.

Stewart has had many good years, of course, but none as favorable or as important as 1971. Here are the five songs that demonstrate why those 12 months were so crucial to the legend that is Rod Stewart.