5 Wholesome '60s Classics That'll Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush

The 1960s were full of unforgettable tunes, from the rise of classic rock 'n' roll to easy listening, soul, and country, but there was also an endearing wave of wholesome music that all coming-of-age boomers were sure to have heard — songs that may take them right back to a first crush. These sweet, inoffensive tracks, as popular as they were in their day, might not be at the top of boomers' '60s playlists, but they're absolutely worth revisiting for a burst of nostalgia.

The tunes on this list were all commercially successful on the United States charts (some extraordinarily so), and their frequent airplay made sure that the youth of the '60s heard them often. We'll feature five of the best of this wave of nostalgic, wholesome classics, with artists like the Beatles and the Beach Boys best capturing this '60s style of easy-listening, formative love songs that could appeal to listeners of all ages, but especially the era's youth. These songs are fun, light, and undoubtedly romantic, and they offer a time capsule into the '60s, when wholesome top hits soundtracked many a boomer's first crush.