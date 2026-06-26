Is Acoustic Guitar Better For Beginners?

The question has been tread to death and comes with about a kajillion provisos that we'll get to: Should a guitar beginner go for an acoustic or electric guitar? While we could straddle the fence with the "do what's best for you, but electric is easier" opinion that many articles espouse, we're going to say that yes, acoustic is better for beginners.

There are pros and cons to learning on either an acoustic or electric. On one hand, there's wisdom behind saying that players ought to learn on the type of instrument that produces the music they like. For some music, like black metal, the common joke is that it'll sound like surf rock without electric guitar effects. On the other hand, there's equal wisdom behind saying that skills are 100% transferable. You're not playing a different instrument if you switch between the two; you're playing different music.

The deciding factor for many beginners often boils down to ease of play. The gauge (thickness) of electric guitar strings is thinner and the action (height from the fretboard) is lower, so they're easier to depress and bend. Electric guitar necks also tend to be thinner, so they're easier to grip. But this is precisely why starting with an acoustic will build finger strength, coordination, and precision more quickly than an electric. But more importantly, it'll force your ear to focus on your hands and your mind to stay in the moment, not on amps, computers, software, etc. Pared-back, stripped, and simple is the way to learn.