5 Backup Singers Who Finally Got Their Long-Deserved Moment In The Spotlight

The eye-opening 2013 documentary "20 Feet from Stardom" reveals the struggles of some of the industry's best and most notable backup singers, and many of them went decades without achieving recognition. One of the doc's standouts is Darlene Love. Despite contributing to some of the biggest hits of the '60s, she didn't find her long-overdue spotlight until well into the '80s.

Interestingly, Love's time as a supporting player and virtual unknown didn't mean she didn't sing lead. When Spector plucked her from relative obscurity, he utilized her to the full extent of her vocal capabilities, giving her lead features as well as backing parts — he just regularly denied her credit and prevented her fame. Multiple songs that featured Love's lead vocals were released by Spector through the Crystals, and likewise, the band toured in support of the singles. Spector oversaw more censorship of Love's name, including wielding his copyrights to keep her from performing the songs she had actually sung. His iron grip on her career was part of the reason Love retired from music through the late '70s and early '80s.

Though it was long delayed, Love finally got the recognition she deserved, beginning in the mid-'80s, when she played herself in the Broadway hit "Leader of the Pack." From then on, she was able to mount a successful solo career, including regularly (and finally) performing her most iconic hits live. Most notably, she sang her classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on David Letterman's holiday episode.