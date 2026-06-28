John Denver's 1983 Duet With This Legend Became A Beloved Western Classic

Most folks probably consider John Denver a pop or folk artist, but his music had a strong country streak as well. He won the Country Music Awards entertainer of the year in 1975, and in 1983, he took this streak even further with the song "Wild Montana Skies," a duet with Emmylou Harris. By the time Harris collaborated on the song with Denver, she'd already had five No. 1 Billboard Hot Country hits and had become the darling of the country music industry. Denver, on the other hand, wasn't as beloved in Nashville, with some determined that he was and would always be a folkie.

Still, together Denver and Harris produced a country song that revisited the wide-open space of the Western U.S. and its rugged inhabitants, as he'd done earlier in his career.

Unlike "Rocky Mountain High" or other '70s classics, the song didn't chart on the Hot 100, although it did climb Billboard's Hot Country chart. When Denver released the song as his first single from his 1983 album "It's About Time," it peaked at No. 14. "Wild Montana Skies" became his seventh song to crack the Top 20 on that chart, along with tunes like "Annie's Song" and "Some Days are Diamonds (Some Days are Stone), two of the best John Denver songs that aren't "Take Me Home Country Roads.