5 Nearly Perfect Bob Dylan Songs That Should Be Required Listening For Younger Generations

Bob Dylan's extensive catalog may seem a daunting task for any unfamiliar young listener, and though there are excellent enough points of entry for whatever stylistic preference a fan may have, these five tracks transcend all genre and preference as some of the strongest songs that the music legend ever recorded. The man known for his vast discography full of both famous and underrated songs — that we bet you haven't heard — boasts a number of songs that could be considered for such a music education requirement, but diving into each of Dylan's distinct eras with their own styles of masterpieces best showcases the singular talent he was.

In this list, we'll supply five of Dylan's very best musical compositions from five different eras of his career, starting with his freewheelin' folk of the early 1960s and ending with his award-winning resurgence in the late '90s. Though obvious tunes such as "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" are also fundamental tracks into understanding both Dylan and the '60s, the five compositions of this list separate themselves with a bit less star power (though some were certainly hits). Whether you're interested in a traditional folk song, an excellent pop tune, or a folk rock odyssey, we've got it all in this list of mandatory listens for any burgeoning rock 'n' roll fan.