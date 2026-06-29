5 Bee Gees Songs That Will Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush

As the act that scored more No. 1 hits in the '70s than anyone else, the Bee Gees pre-disco works are a treasure trove of romantic pop ballads, songs tailor-made for the lovestruck, lovelorn, and lovesick teen boomers of the era. These were kids who met the incoming rock 'n' roll movement with open arms, graduating from Buddy Holly to the Beatles to the Bee Gees in quick succession. Having music this sweet and perceptive gave plenty of boomer teens a lifeline during those awkward moments when first crushes teetered on the edge of either becoming first loves or first heartbreaks.

How many different ways did the Bee Gees express the unspoken romantic thoughts of the middle- and high-school lovers of the boomer age? We leafed through the catalog and found songs that explore the inexpressible depth of new love, such as "To Love Somebody." We also chose pieces about the fragility of love, which serve as perfect soundtracks for finding out your crush isn't crushing on you in return. And the ultimate anthem of unconditional love, "Run to Me," bubbled up for us as the perfect way to tell your new boo that no matter what, you'd be there to take away their pain — even if you hadn't yet reached the hand-holding stage of your pairing.