5 Rock Genres Left For Dead — Then Brought Back To Life

Garage rock came to life across America in the mid-1960s, essentially in the aftermath of the Beatles' culture-shifting appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964. The performance was watched by millions of households and changed the perception of what a rock group could be. In its wake, countless new bands were quickly formed, often by teenagers who would practice in the garage of their family home. Hence, the genre's name.

In a way, garage rock was defined by its naivety. The bands that rose to prominence within the genre, such as the Kingsmen, the Standells, the Sonics, and countless other smaller groups that feature on the famous "Back from the Grave" and "Pebbles" compilation series were well-versed in rock music but were often teens with only a fraction of the musical abilities of the acts they attempted to imitate, such as the Beatles, the Yardbirds, and electric blues musicians. But what they lacked in skill they made up for in energy, and indeed in this way garage rockers later found themselves retrospectively described as "protopunks" by the legendary music journalist Lester Bangs in "Rolling Stone's Illustrated History of Rock & Roll."

Garage rock largely left the mainstream in the early 1970s, when hard rock and heavy metal reigned supreme. Indeed, many garage rock bands split after only a handful of releases. However, like punk, it became an influence on the alternative rock scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, and was central to the "garage rock revival" of the early 2000s, when bands like the Strokes and the White Stripes spearheaded a back-to-basics approach to rock 'n' roll sonics informed by those teen bands of the 1960s.