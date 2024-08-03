What Jimi Hendrix's Ex-Band Members Really Thought Of Him

Similar to Noel Redding, drummer Mitch Mitchell seemed to look fondly on the guitarist all things considered. Back in fall 2000, Experience Hendrix Magazine included an interview with Mitchell (now on the official Jimi Hendrix website). He spoke about Hendrix's work ethic in an admiring way, though he acknowledged it could cause friction with some in their crew. "Jimi could be a manager's worst nightmare, because he would live in the recording studio given half the chance," Mitchell said. "But maybe that was the right thing. Jimi was just starting to give himself a chance to expand."

The drummer also touched on the Jimi Hendrix Experience's performance at the infamous Isle of Wight Festival in 1970, which was marred by hecking, anarchists, and fire. Some fans even broke down barriers to get into the event without paying. The entire disaster was a snapshot of the poor planning common with such festivals at the time. As for the Jimmy Hendrix Experience, they faced technical problems, and the guitarist was also reported to have been in a bad state, physically and mentally.

Mitchell shed some light on such claims in his interview. "It was just a bad gig, quite honestly," he said. "I can't say if Jimi's heart was in it. ... You know, Jimi had so much on his mind with the opening of Electric Lady. Maybe in his heart he just wanted to be there, quite honestly." In Tony Brown's "Hendrix: The Final Days," Hendrix's girlfriend of the time, Kirsten Nefer, suggested he was not in the best place mentally. "He was so afraid of going on the stage, and all these people, all of a sudden he felt trapped you know, in this little caravan and getting his clothes on," she said.