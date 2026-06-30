5 Songs That Prove David Bowie Was The King Of High School Hits

David Bowie has given us funky soul tunes that drew hormonal teens to the dance floor as well as rebellious rock songs that got '70s boomers mad at their parents. Those accomplishments are enough for us to crown him as the king of high school hits, but his adolescent appeal goes deeper than a few transgressive tunes. In the 1970s, Bowie tapped effortlessly into the teen zeitgeist. From 1971 to 1975, a timespan only slightly longer than high school, he spoke to young people navigating the passage from childhood to adulthood. He expressed solidarity with kids yearning to be taken seriously in "Changes." In "Young Americans," he grasped the exhilaration and uncertainty high schoolers felt about encroaching adulthood. He understood that defiance was an integral part of becoming yourself in "Rebel Rebel."

Bowie's simpatico connection with high school kids came naturally. In the early '70s, he was often described as a chameleon. Indeed, during the period that he produced these high school hits, he went from sensitive singer-songwriter to alien rock star, to plastic soul man, to icy Thin White Duke. Bowie tried on roles to see what helped form his personality — just like high school kids do. As his 1971 hit "Changes" suggested, he was aware of what adolescents were going through, because he was experiencing a similar evolution himself.