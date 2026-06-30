What Thickness Should Your Guitar Pick Be?

When considering pick thickness — less than 0.45mm to over 1.20mm — you've got to ask yourself one fundamental question: Are you strumming on an acoustic guitar or shredding on an electric guitar? Thinner picks are generally better for strummy-strummy playing, and thicker picks are generally better for lead lines. Sure, classical guitarists will always balk and say, "My weirdly long fingernails are just fine, thanks," but the rest of us guitar players need picks.

Thin picks are flexible and bend more easily to accommodate upstrokes and downstrokes when strumming across multiple strings, but they're too flimsy for muscling through power chords or challenging riffs. Thicker picks, by contrast, are rigid and tend to get caught when strumming, which produces uneven sound across the strings, though they're firm enough for precision playing. Then there's medium thickness, a general all-purpose pick decent for all play types and also good for beginners getting their first electric guitar.

Beyond this general overview, there are plenty of addendums we've got to go through. But most importantly: Even though you might think that a half-millimeter difference couldn't possibly matter too much when playing the guitar, it really does. It makes an enormous difference, just like the pick material and type.