5 Songs You Didn't Know Brian Wilson Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Widely regarded as a genius musical mind, Brian Wilson was such a prolific and generous songwriter that he lent his talents to bands and singers beyond his own Beach Boys. A studio wizard and innovator who preferred perfecting recordings to playing in front of audiences (while also experiencing mental health issues), Wilson wrote by himself and excitedly collaborated with other composers, too. Sometimes, he figured a gem of a pop or surf rock song he'd written, or even partially recorded, would be better suited to musicians outside of his band or out of his control.

At any rate, Wilson's stylistic fingerprints are all over American rock 'n' roll of the 1960s, far beyond the Beach Boys. So many other surf rock acts, in particular, benefitted from Wilson's musical mentorship and contributions. These bands got to taste a bit of the limelight and success with major label tunes and even charting hit singles that sound like they could've come from nobody else but Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.