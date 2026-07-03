5 Monster Hits From The '80s You Probably Didn't Know Were Covers

As a musical prodigy who recorded a No. 1 hit before turning 20, the teenage Tiffany turned into a phenomenon with her eponymous debut album in 1987. One of her biggest singles off the record was the certifiably bubblegum pop bopper "I Think We're Alone Now," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks. The song continues to be Tiffany's main calling card, even featuring decades later in streaming shows like "The Umbrella Academy" and "Stranger Things."

However, "I Think We're Alone Now" isn't a Tiffany original, nor something concocted by an illustrious team of songwriters just for her. The song's origins stretch back to 1967, when it was released by Tommy James and the Shondells. The lyrics and melody are all recognizable, but it obviously hits different hearing a young man sing it instead of the teenage Tiffany. Regardless, the earlier version of the song still climbed to the No. 4 position on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967.

Funnily enough, Tiffany didn't click with "I Think We're Alone Now" when it was pitched to her. "I didn't know the song, and it didn't sound so modern," Tiffany told The Guardian. "When I came back the next day, they'd remade it as a dance track. I didn't want to record it, but I took the song home and my girlfriends were dancing around the room."