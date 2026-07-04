How Often Should You Clean Your Guitar?

Think of your everyday, short-term guitar cleaning like giving your car a wash. Meanwhile, using guitar cleaner, polishing it with oil, etc., is more like changing the brake pads or windshield wipers — it can be done less frequently but still regularly. When you wipe down your guitar after playing it, you don't have to use cleaner. But depending on how often you play it, you should take out your guitar-only cleaner (often sold in a kit), spray the cloth, and then wipe. And do make sure to spray the cloth, not the guitar, to prevent tons of particulates falling onto your instrument. Then there's polish, which you should use to wipe the fretboard when changing your strings (this is important to do when they start to lose their new-string twang).

Some kits, like the Dunlop 6500, are tried-and-true guitar cleaning mainstays that contain different cleaners for the fretboard and strings, as well as wax, polish, etc. You don't need to go this far, as one multipurpose cleaner is okay for everything, but you certainly can and arguably should. At the very least, fully wipe down the fretboard when there are no strings on it, whenever you change your strings.

And finally, we'd be remiss not to mention damage prevention. The primary way to shield your guitar from deterioration is to store it in a case when it's not being used, not on a stand. This will shield it from dust, light, humidity, bumps, and so forth, and dramatically prolong its life even before your skin oil touches it.