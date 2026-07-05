Michael Jackson's 1988 Classic Peaked At No. 7 — 13 Years Later, A Hard Rock Cover Gave It New Life

In January 1989, Michael Jackson hit the Top 10 with "Smooth Criminal." An extremely successful release for the King of Pop in his cultural and commercial heyday, it got huge all over again in 2001 when rock band Alien Ant Farm reinterpreted it as an edgy, crunchy alternative track. A herky-jerky bit of frenetic, dance-floor-filling synth pop, "Smooth Criminal" is an enigmatic story song that uses lurid crime language and imagery to tell the story of a bloody murder. Officially released in November 1988, "Smooth Criminal" was the sixth high-charting single off Jackson's blockbuster 1987 album "Bad."

On its first major-label album, 2001's "ANThology," Alien Ant Farm recorded a new version of "Smooth Criminal." While extremely faithful to the source material — down to imitations of Jackson's improvised vocal outbursts — "Smooth Criminal" took a keyboard-heavy and extremely produced song that was very much of its time and turned it into an early-2000s rocker propelled by precise and fuzzy guitars that made it fit right in with the radio rock of the era.

Alien Ant Farm found its biggest success with its take on "Smooth Criminal." Here's how a classic song was brought back to life by a hard rock cover, delighting audiences once again, but in a whole new way, in 2001.